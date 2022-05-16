Skip to main content
      Enter a new era in Air Max history. The Nike Air Max Motif honours the iconic AM1—a streetwear legend since '87—with a futuristic take for your kiddo's generation. The design lines give throwback vibes and a redesigned Air unit has super-soft cushioning, so little feet have everything they need for all-day play.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/Black
      • Style: DH9389-100

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering a full size up

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      • Stylish & Comfortable

        Bambi - 17 May 2022

        Theses shoes are super stylish and comfortable. They can be dressed up or worn casually. My son and I both love the look. They are his go to shoe. He wants to wear them all the time!

      • Decent shoe overall

        Brittany - 14 May 2022

        We got these shoes for our daughter (7 yrs) to have as a universal put in sneaker. For play, running errands, etc. I will say that they are holding up so far, and with how rough she plays they were up for a challenge. Although it has been a Short while so far, they’re still looking good and wear well. My daughter has expressed to me that they’re comfortable on her actual foot and she can “run and jump a lot when at recess and playing outside” so that’s her take! I will say, having limited strings (no true laces, just elastic to keep them on the foot) can be a challenge for those with wider feet as she does. They were tight to put on the first couple times, because they were still new but it got a little more stretched and got easier as time went on. It helps to keep the laces from dragging the floor or becoming undone for children that may not know how to tie the best or if you just don’t want to bother with laces, altogether. On the flip side, however, if the elastic feels too snug, you cant loosen them as you could traditional laces so be mindful of that.

      • Air max motif for little kids

        Kaleah - 14 May 2022

        My daughter loves her new air max motifs. They are very comfortable and had no problem wearing them all day long. As a parent I love how her foot slides right into the shoe . The look and feel of the shoe is awesome as well. I will definitely recommend this shoe to family and friends.

