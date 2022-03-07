With an edgy look inspired by the fast-paced running shoes of the '90s, the Nike Air Max Furyosa brings a bold, new voice to fashion and comfort.Offset, stacked Air in the heel delivers a big statement in cushioning.The ultra-plush heel pillow, padded collar and pillowed tongue make you feel like you've just stepped into your favourite slippers.And if that's not enough, the dual-lace system lets you be as expressive as you want, adding DIY flair to the 5-star comfort.
J E. - 07 Mar 2022
I LOVE these shoes, super cute and super comfy for a person with a bad back who walks a lot. Unfortunately, the toe box is smaller than usual, and ALL my Nikes are 7.5. I will be returning and now have to wait until they come back in stock for a size 8. :(.
W J. - 27 Dec 2021
I made the right decision by downloading the sneakers app thank for getting my order to me on time
Ingrid S. - 05 Dec 2021
Honestly, feels like you’re walking on clouds. This shoe is so comfortable & I loveeee the color! I’m usually an 8.5 with Nike shoes but for this one I had to size up to a 9.