Rooted to sporty athletics DNA, the Nike Air Max Dawn is thoughtfully crafted from at least 20% recycled material by weight. Soft suede and airy textile blend vintage running vibes with modern design. The plush foam in the midsole slants at the heel for added energy while the outsole pattern gives your style traction. Plus, Air cushioning delivers a feel-good forecast for the day.
4.2 Stars
Chunky - 14 Aug 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14 Aug 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13 Jul 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.