Capture everyone's attention in this fresh update to a b-ball original. Crossing hardwood comfort with off-court flair, a kaleidoscope of bright colours and playful graphics (including a smiling Swoosh design) put a fun spin on an '80s classic and help you make a creative style statement wherever you go.
3.7 Stars
e7be94f3-da16-48cf-970a-72c1950e5477 - 18 Sept 2022
Goood
Eliza Jane MetherallR - 24 Jul 2022
Worn once by our son in the city for a walk and the material is already torn where it meets the leather near the laces. Not the usual quality one expects from Nike. These are shoes aimed for children, by a sporting goods company, yet can’t withstand a walk in the city.
JuandiZ811752821 - 03 Jul 2022
Juste un petit problème lorsque je mets mes chaussures l'arrière se plisse un peu. Sinon elle me conviennent parfaitement je recommande ce produit.