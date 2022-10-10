Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka

      Women's Shoes

      1 249 kr

      Summit White/Sail/Light Bone/Celery
      White/White/White/White

      The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka lets a new wave of comfort and style take hold. Upping the ante with its lifted midsole and layered upper, the design celebrates the rebellious underground rave scene. Real and synthetic soft leather overlays in classic neutrals add timeless style, while a splash of subdued yellow helps these kicks pop. If that's not enough, the "cassette tape" of ultra-soft React foam in the heel adds a bold, retro look.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Sail/Light Bone/Celery
      • Style: DV6984-100

      Size & Fit

      • Fits large; we'd recommend ordering a half-size down
         

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka.