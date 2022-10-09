Skip to main content
      Wet and windy weather is just another obstacle to overcome on the run to greatness. Rise to the challenge in our weatherproof Run Division trousers. We used innovative engineering for advanced weather protection, so you stay comfortable in extreme conditions. Plus, we placed zip vents on the thigh and lower leg so you can control your temperature. It's a cold-weather system, made to wear on its own or as a layering piece. This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.

      • Model is wearing size M and is 6'3" (191cm approx.)
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel
      • Inseam length: 29.5" (75cm approx.)

      • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
      • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

