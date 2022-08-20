From streets to parks to trails, build up the miles in these city-to-adventure shoes. Designed and tested in the rugged Pacific Northwest, the mixed-material upper pairs durability with easy styling. A rubber outsole with a heavy-duty, tuned lug pattern grips slick and rocky terrain, so you can go up, down, through and around.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.8 Stars
PatrickW489286821 - 20 Aug 2022
The sturdiness of my Danner hikers, the fit of my favorite Puma Californias, and the looks of a pair of Stan Smiths. Love at first sight and my feet like them too.
1lakerfans - 10 Aug 2022
Very sturdy and comfortable. I needed support for Hallux rigidus. These did the job!
rioman - 02 Aug 2022
When I think of ACG I think of element fighting materials. Definitely not waterproof. Not even water resistant. I was using the hose hit the top of the shoes & water got in right above where my toes are located. I am torn I like the look of them for sure. Comfortable for sure. I usually wear a 9.5 in Nike's but the 10 fit better. Love the purple & the brown.