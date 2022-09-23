Go up, down, around and through with these nature-ready shoes. The rugged outsole and tough materials (echoing classic '90s ACG gear) deliver one part adventure and one part classic outdoors style. Built for whatever you throw at them—the Nike Air Mada.
2.5 Stars
12818986712 - 24 Sept 2022
Not true to size
Marta304828061 - 13 Sept 2022
Niestety jestem negatywnie zaskoczona. Wszędzie wystaje klej. Na podeszwie są białe kropki od jakiejś farby, których nie da się usunąć. Gumowa część z przodu jest przyklejona krzywo :(