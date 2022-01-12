Just because the season ends doesn't mean your training has to.Champions are made in the off-season, which is why the Nike Therma-Fit Academy Winter Warrior Trousers are designed to keep you warm while you fine-tune your game.This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.
4.3 Stars
M Y. - 12 Jan 2022
My son plays basketball and these are great for warm-ups and a random game on the court.
F S. - 05 Jan 2022
Fantastic quality and a great fit, I am always large bottoms in Nike and these are a great fit.
E D. - 03 Jan 2022
Really comfortable best. I recommend