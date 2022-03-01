The Nike Academy Team Duffel Bag is a durable design built to keep you organised. Designated compartments provide space for your ball, boots and clothes—while multiple straps let you comfortably carry your gear when you're on the go.
2 Stars
HarryG835380355 - 01 Mar 2022
Great size and compartments very very useful bag, but after 6 months of light use the stitching for the arm strap has broken - recommended for gym use and that's about it, will not be able to tolerate holidays and long travel, or carrying shopping