Perfect for your daily run or the big race. The Nike 10K Shorts are made from lightweight, sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry. A drop-in pocket at the front provides small-item storage.
3.7 Stars
KatieA509652333 - 29 Aug 2021
Super comfy shorts for working out and running everyday errands - has built in 'knickers' to stop your knickers from being exposed, which is great for modesty. Due to the cut out on the sides they accommodate for body types with bigger thighs :) 9/10 for me.
T H. - 05 Aug 2021
Vraiment top, super fin, super aéré et tient extremely bien au corps !
M I. - 06 Jul 2021
Fajne