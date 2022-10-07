Liverpool Supporter Story: Lil C

Introducing Lil C

A person of many talents at 25, Lil C has never allowed a medium to limit her creative vision. Predominantly self taught, her skillset spans broadcasting, DJing and working as an A&R to support other young creative visionaries to produce a progressive new sound that she is genuinely excited to play out to the world.

She retains an undisputed stubbornness when it comes to only playing music she likes. Something few DJ’s can hold themselves to. However, this stubbornness is not unfounded. Her relentless quest to enable and provide a platform for artists she believes in is provoking shifts in the music industry that are nothing less than encouraging.

A Liverpool FC fan since birth, Lil C knows full well the realities of having your loyalties tested time and time again. This is, after all, a club that loves a comeback just to prove the doubters wrong. When people don't expect a lot from you, and you deliver more than anticipated, this is considered to be the ultimate definition of resilience.

Lil C is somebody you want in your corner, she has a fighting spirit that won’t be stamped out by somebody telling her “No”’. It’s simply not in her or her club’s vocabulary.