New York native Stash has long been revered as one of the city's graffiti legends. Mastering his craft throughout the '80s and '90s, Stash would go on to work with Nike in 2003. Since then, the NYC graffiti icon has added his touch to several Nike staples. For his latest collaboration, Stash brings his signature blue colour palette to the Air Zoom Spiridon. Energised in blue, the classic running silhouette is topped off with graphic callouts to Stash at the toe and over the sockliner.