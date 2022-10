No two basketball styles epitomised '90s style more than the Air Money and More Uptempo. Big block letters. Visible air. In-your-face silhouettes. And now, two decades later, they've made a love child: the Air More Money. It features a removable shroud, a dollar sign on the heel, a full-length Air sole unit and all the inherited hype. Check out the newest colourway in Black with Metallic Silver and Pure Platinum details.