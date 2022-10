In 1988, one of the world's most recognisable slogans was coined. It was an ode to fitness and courage that has since inspired athletes across the globe to run faster, jump higher and push past their potential, regardless of the obstacles in their path.

This year, the tagline turns 30.

To celebrate the anniversary, this special-edition Air Max 1 from the Just Do It Collection features the tagline's original font and graphics from its 1988 debut. The shoe also comes with a rubber key ring that draws inspiration from an iconic poster that was printed in the same year.