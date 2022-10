2 149,00 kr

DENHAM was founded in Amsterdam in 2008 by English jeanmaker Jason Denham. Driven by the pioneering spirit of the original blue jean, DENHAM approaches design with passion and innovation while honouring tradition, combining signature wash recipes, fit perfection and contemporary cuts with fabrics from the world's best mills in Italy and Japan. The label has now linked up with Nike to apply its refined textiles to a time-tested silhouette: the Air Max 1. Featuring lightweight denim that's built to fit like a glove, the style also sports patterned graphics, an illustrated insole and vachetta tan accents.