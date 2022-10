2 249,00 kr

Celebrate this Lunar New Year with classic Jordan Brand style. This Air Jordan 6 Low taps into the heritage of the Lunar New Year festivities by using crafted, porcelain vase-inspired details over cracked Spruce Aura leather. Metallic Gold hits along the midsole and circling the Air Jordan heel logo elevate this style to new heights and a satin collar lining provides a premium touch. In this special Air Jordan 6 Low, step with confidence and boldness during the Year of the Tiger.

SKU: DH6928-073