This Saturday Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount travel with Chelsea up to Burnley, as they look to continue their fine run of form in the Premier League.
As the winter season begins, and tough conditions kick-in, they will take to the field playing with the brand new Winter Merlin Hi-Vis ball.
Play on, Whatever the Weather
Keep up the pace and track the ball in low light with this season’s new Winter Hi-Vis ball. Thanks to its enhanced visibility you can continue playing football during the winter months to make sure every second counts this season.
Design Inspiration
To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Nike’s partnership with the Premier League, this season’s design is inspired by the first ever Nike Hi-Vis ball, the Total 90 Aerow.