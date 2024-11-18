Nike Athlete: Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Jakob Ingebrigtsen is a different breed. With remarkable achievements from a young age, he's become a prominent figure in the world of athletics.
Last updated: 7 August 2026
2 min read
Jakob Ingebrigtsen
Discipline: Middle & Long Distance Runner
Nationality: Norwegian
Born: 19/09/2000
"If you're gonna be better than everyone else, you need to act like you're better than everyone else."
Jakob and his brothers, Henrik and Filip, are running royalty. Jakob's shattered records, owning the 1500m and blazing beyond 3,218m in under 8 minutes — a feat only matched by one other in the world.
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