Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Lifestyle
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Older Kids Lifestyle Trousers & Tights

      Kids 
      (0)
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (1)
      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Lifestyle
      Brand 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Countries 
      (0)
      Fleece 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Lined 
      (0)
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Trousers
      SAR 299
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Girls') French Terry Trousers
      SAR 299
      Nike Air Winterized
      Nike Air Winterized Older Kids' Trousers
      Nike Air Winterized
      Older Kids' Trousers
      SAR 419
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      SAR 469
      Nike Air Essential
      Nike Air Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      SAR 219
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Oversized Trousers
      SAR 249
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Older Kids (Boys') Trousers
      SAR 419
      FFF
      FFF Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      FFF
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      SAR 199
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      SAR 299
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' Tracksuit
      SAR 329
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      SAR 219
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Nike Sportswear Favourites Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Favourites
      Older Kids' (Girls') Swoosh Leggings
      SAR 129
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Nike Sportswear Trend Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Trend
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      SAR 219
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      SAR 229
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      SAR 279
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      Paris Saint-Germain
      Older Kids' Fleece Football Pants
      SAR 199
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Nike Sportswear Repeat Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Repeat
      Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Cargo Trousers
      SAR 299
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
      SAR 219
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Older Kids' Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      SAR 279
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Girls') High-Rise 23cm (approx.) Bike Shorts
      SAR 119
      Nike Air
      Nike Air Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Bestseller
      Nike Air
      Older Kids' (Boys') Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
      SAR 279
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Older Kids' (Girls') Printed Leggings
      SAR 149