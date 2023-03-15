Skip to main content
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
SAR 389
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      SAR 389
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
SAR 399
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy FG/MG
      Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      SAR 399
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF Turf Football Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Academy TF
      Turf Football Shoes
      SAR 449
      Nike Waffle One
      Nike Waffle One Women's Shoes
      Nike Waffle One
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 2021
      Nike Air Max 2021 Women's Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Air Max 2021
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
Sustainable Materials
SAR 399
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Academy TF
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      SAR 399
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
SAR 629
      Nike Jr. Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Pro FG
      Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Football Boot
      SAR 629
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
SAR 799
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Vapor 15 Pro FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      SAR 799
      Nike Air Max SC
      Nike Air Max SC Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Air Max SC
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Nike Downshifter 12 Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Downshifter 12
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      SAR 379
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
SAR 199
      Nike Jr. Tiempo Legend 9 Club TF
      Younger/Older Kids' Turf Football Shoes
      SAR 199
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield Women's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
SAR 699
      Nike Pegasus 39 Shield
      Women's Weatherised Road Running Shoes
      SAR 699
      Nike Zoom Air Fire
      Nike Zoom Air Fire Women's Shoes
Bestseller
      Bestseller
      Nike Zoom Air Fire
      Women's Shoes
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature
      Nike Flex Experience Run 11 Next Nature Men's Road Running Shoes
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      SAR 379
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG Firm-Ground Football Boot
SAR 1,499
      Nike Zoom Mercurial Superfly 9 Elite FG
      Firm-Ground Football Boot
      SAR 1,499
      Nike Air Huarache
      Nike Air Huarache Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Huarache
      Men's Shoes
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes
SAR 829
      Nike Air Max 270
      Women's Shoes
      SAR 829
      Nike Air Max 270
      Nike Air Max 270 Older Kids' Shoe
SAR 699
      Nike Air Max 270
      Older Kids' Shoe
      SAR 699
      Nike Wearallday
      Nike Wearallday Men's Shoe
SAR 399
      Nike Wearallday
      Men's Shoe
      SAR 399
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium Men's Road Running Shoes
Member Access
SAR 949
      Member Access
      Nike React Infinity 3 Premium
      Men's Road Running Shoes
      SAR 949
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
SAR 249
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club MG
      Younger Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      SAR 249
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Sustainable Materials
SAR 349
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Phantom GX Academy MG
      Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
      SAR 349
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club IC
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club IC Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
Sustainable Materials
SAR 269
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 15 Club IC
      Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Football Shoes
      SAR 269
      Nike Dynamo Go
      Nike Dynamo Go Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes
      Nike Dynamo Go
      Younger Kids' Easy On/Off Shoes

      Nike Black Friday trainers: find your stride

      From old-school designs to next-gen tech, you'll find iconic footwear in our Nike Black Friday trainers sale. Whether you're racking up the miles, going for a PB in the gym or hitting the streets in new kicks, you can expect a supportive and comfortable feel with each step you take. Explore our Nike Black Friday 2022 trainer deals to help get you where you need to go. Choose shoes with innovative details to get you ahead of the competition, or go for trainers with a retro throwback feel – mid-tops with vintage b-ball designs have that vintage look.

      Discover old and new favourites

      Look out for shoes with Max Air units in the Nike Black Friday shoe sale. Our Air units first appeared in our footwear in 1978, and they're still delivering the lightweight cushioning and relentless comfort that you love. With Air units underfoot, the ride feels impossibly soft and springy. Plus, Air Max trainers with OG design features like ribbing and visible stitching create a modernised look with the timeless details of retro trainers. Or choose our latest releases that offer an edgy and futuristic appearance with translucent rubber and streamlined designs.

      Stay comfortable in breathable trainers

      Ventilation keeps feet cool when you're pushing hard in the heat. Nike Black Friday trainers with breathable mesh let cool air in, so feet feel comfy and dry – and you'll have the focus you need to push on. Mesh trainers have reinforced details to provide durability that stands up to the challenges of your workouts. Look out for Nike Black Friday trainer deals on footwear with reinforced heels that create security and support as your foot rolls through your stride.

      Stay supported in every sport

      Rubber outsoles provide durable traction on the ground when you're stepping and jumping. You get a stable ride mile after mile on the track, pavement or treadmill. Nike Black Friday shoes with rubber outsoles deliver intense grip during toe-offs for a responsive feeling against the surface you're on. Plus, grooved outsoles create flexibility, so your shoes bend with your feet as they move naturally.

      Functional & futuristic Nike Black Friday trainers

      When it comes to our trainers, it's the details that count. Classic design features like the iconic Swoosh merge with mesh panels for next-level style. Go for monochromatic designs or solid black or white kicks that go with anything, from your workout gear to streetwear. Or look for brightly coloured footwear in the Nike Black Friday trainers sale if you want to stand out from the crowd.

      Gear up with innovative features

      Shoes with pull tabs on the heel and tongue let you get them on quickly, so you're ready for training at a moment's notice. Innovative lacing systems create a custom fit that means your feet are locked in place. Look out for trainers with a speed lacing design that delivers a fuss-free way to get your most secure fit. No matter where you're going, you can get there in comfort with our Nike Black Friday deals.