      Nike Black Friday Clothing 2022

      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's T-Shirt
      Men's T-Shirt
      SAR 219
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
      Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      SAR 269
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      SAR 189
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Tank
      Jordan Artist Series by Jacob Rochester
      Jordan Artist Series by Jacob Rochester Men's Fleece Shorts
      Men's Fleece Shorts
      SAR 369
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
      SAR 179
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Oversized Sports Utility Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      Women's Oversized Sports Utility Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
      SAR 399
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
      Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Men's Pullover Hoodie
      Men's Pullover Hoodie
      SAR 399
      Jordan Artist Series by Jacob Rochester
      Jordan Artist Series by Jacob Rochester Men's Fleece Trousers
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      SAR 419
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Club T-Shirt
      Women's Club T-Shirt
      SAR 99
      Nike Dri-FIT Run
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Running Shorts
      SAR 149
      Jordan Flight Essentials
      Jordan Flight Essentials Men's Oversized T-Shirt
      Men's Oversized T-Shirt
      SAR 229
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Men's Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' (Girls') Tank Sports Bra
      SAR 179
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's T-Shirt
      Men's T-Shirt
      SAR 189
      Boston Celtics Essential
      Boston Celtics Essential Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Pullover Hoodie
      SAR 349
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division
      Nike Dri-FIT Run Division Women's Running Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Running Tank
      SAR 349
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler
      Nike Dri-FIT Miler Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      Men's Short-Sleeve Running Top
      SAR 189
      Nike Culture of Basketball
      Nike Culture of Basketball Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      Older Kids' Reversible Basketball Shorts
      SAR 279
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT
      Jordan Sport Dri-FIT Men's Diamond Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's Diamond Shorts
      SAR 269
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Men's 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      SAR 199
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      SAR 369
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike
      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Women's Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Women's Short-Sleeve Top
      SAR 219
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      Men's Basketball T-Shirt
      SAR 179

      Nike Black Friday clothing deals: upgrade your sportswear

      Refresh your workout kit and your wardrobe with our Nike Black Friday 2022 clothing offers. Our pieces feature innovative fabrics that keep you smashing your goals―whether you're hitting the gym, field or court. Explore our Nike Black Friday clothing deals for men, women and kids and discover sportswear that works as hard as you do.

      Nike tech for your biggest challenges

      When your workout heats up, you need fabrics that keep you cool―so you can stay focused on your training. Nike Black Friday sports clothing with Dri-FIT Technology wicks sweat away from the skin so it can dry fast. And you'll stay comfortable and ready for whatever your session throws at you. Plus, sportswear with Nike Breathe fabric lets warm air out by providing ventilation in high-heat zones―keeping you fresh for longer.

      Warm up in cool weather

      When the temperature falls, grab sportswear that keeps you warm. Sweatshirts made from brushed fleece will keep you snug and are ideal for layering. Meanwhile, hoodies with pockets let you stash your stuff and are perfect for protecting your hands from the chill. Choose tops with full or half zips to control the coverage and ventilation.

      Nike Black Friday clothes for the elements

      Nike coats and jackets create a shield from wet and cold weather. Look out for Nike Black Friday clothing deals on jackets with synthetic insulation for protection without added bulk―so nothing will weigh you down. Sports coats with fleece linings deliver softness for quick comfort in harsh weather conditions. And you'll stay dry no matter where you're headed in coats with hoods that give you extra coverage and protection from the rain. You'll also find deals on outwear specifically designed for kids. No matter how much time they spend outdoors, our coats and jackets will keep them cosy.

      Sportswear that moves with you

      Stay covered without compromising movement in our trousers, leggings and shorts. They're made from lightweight fabric that's durable and can go the distance with you. Trousers in our Nike Black Friday clothes sale stretch with your body, so you can bend and kick with ease during the most intense workouts. Or pick compression leggings and tights for relentless support and a body-hugging feel as you work out. The stretchy fabric means you can move naturally no matter what you're training for.

      Create your own look in Nike tracksuits

      When you're walking to training or practising outdoors, you need clothes that'll keep you comfy―and getting the right fit is key for that. Deck yourself out in our full tracksuits for a coordinated style. Our tops and joggers have roomy designs and just the right amount of stretch―so nothing will hold you back. Nike Black Friday clothing featuring elastic waistbands with drawcords creates a perfectly snug fit, while the ribbed cuffs keep cold air out. Go for a matching tracksuit or mix and match to create a personalised look that lets you rep your own style.