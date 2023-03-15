Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Basketball
        2. /
      2. Clothing
        3. /
      3. Trousers & Tights

      Basketball Trousers & Tights

      Tights & Leggings
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Size 
      (0)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Basketball
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Fit 
      (0)
      Length 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Icon 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings
      SAR 529
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Chicago Bulls Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      SAR 649
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      SAR 349
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      SAR 529
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      SAR 529
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      SAR 529
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Nike Dri-FIT Men's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT
      Men's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets (Plus Size)
      SAR 529
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Los Angeles Lakers Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      SAR 649
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise Cropped Leggings with Pockets
      SAR 499
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      SAR 349
      Nike DNA
      Nike DNA Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      Nike DNA
      Men's Tearaway Basketball Trousers
      SAR 389
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Men's Warm-up Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Jordan Essentials
      Men's Warm-up Trousers
      SAR 529
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside City Edition
      Men's Nike NBA Tracksuit
      SAR 649
      LeBron
      LeBron Men's Fleece Trousers
      LeBron
      Men's Fleece Trousers
      SAR 389
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Plus Size)
      SAR 529
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Los Angeles Lakers Standard Issue
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      SAR 419
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      Miami Heat Showtime City Edition
      Men's Nike Dri-FIT NBA Trousers
      SAR 489
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Zion Dri-FIT Men's Trousers
      Zion Dri-FIT
      Men's Trousers
      SAR 419
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings
      SAR 529
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
      SAR 349
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Jordan Brooklyn Women's Fleece Trousers
      Jordan Brooklyn
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      SAR 369
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue Women's Basketball Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Swoosh Fly Standard Issue
      Women's Basketball Trousers
      SAR 389
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      Brooklyn Nets Courtside
      Men's Nike NBA Fleece Trousers
      SAR 329