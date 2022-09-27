The Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Tank is our most versatile top, designed for all the ways you work out—from the machines to the mat to the miles. Soft, smooth fabric (made from 100% recycled polyester fibres) comes in a breathable silhouette to keep you cool and dry.
cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27 Sept 2022
I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.
7047659792 - 15 Sept 2022
I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…
DEBBIEW268167665 - 06 Aug 2022
Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.