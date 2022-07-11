Skip to main content
      Sustainable Materials

      Nike City Rep TR

      Women's Training Shoes

      The Nike City Rep TR is a versatile shoe that brings durability and flexibility to your active lifestyle. Rubber tread gives you grip on a range of surfaces, while foam cushioning keeps your foot comfortable—during outdoor workouts and through the rest of your day.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/White
      • Style: DA1351-002

      Size & Fit

      • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over SAR 900.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      How This Was Made

      • This product was responsibly designed utilising recycled materials from post-consumer and/or post-manufactured waste. One of our biggest steps on our journey to zero carbon and zero waste is in choosing our materials because they account for more than 70% of any product's footprint. By reusing existing plastics, yarns and textiles, we significantly reduce our emissions. Our goal is to use as many recycled materials as possible without compromising on performance, durability and style.
      • Learn more about our Move to Zero journey towards zero carbon and zero waste, including how we're working to design product with sustainability in mind and help protect the future of where we live and play.

      Reviews (6)

      4.5 Stars

      • Good price not the best quality

        Casey30 - 11 Jul 2022

        Loved them at first, but they now squeak all the time when I wear them, no idea why and I have never got them wet! It’s really embarrassing when walking around the gym. I have had to order a new pair in a different style

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09 Feb 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Great trainers!

        Anita - 03 Jan 2022

        I looooove them! They’re soooo pretty and very comfy!