      Playtime, after training or at home—where will you wear the hoodie that's light like A-I-R yet still warm enough to keep you cosy on all your daily adventures?

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/Light Smoke Grey
      • Style: DM8372-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 4'8" (141cm approx.)
      • Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over SAR 900.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (20)

      4.8 Stars

      • Crop hoodie- nice

        Crop Hoodie - 20 Apr 2022

        Hoodie fits well and looks nice, the black color faded after first wash noticeably. The inside sticking is a but irritating without an under shirt.

      • The perfect hoodie

        Tone - 18 Apr 2022

        My daughter absolutely loves this hoodie! The arms are a little long but she has enough room to grow into throughout the spring into the summer. Excellent material for a 3 year to run around in and not complain about being “too hot” like she does in anything else :).

      • Good fit, very stylish

        BigMike - 15 Apr 2022

        I bought this crop hoodie for My 9 year old daughter. We absolutely love it. She is tall and skinny so We struggle to find clothes that fit her just right. This top fits her just right and is very warm. It is nice and stylish. The material is well made and very durable. We are 100% satisfied with our purchase, I would definitely recommend this product to anyone looking for a hoodie crop top.

