Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 4

      Men's Training Shoe

      SAR 419

      Highly Rated
      Aviator Grey/Pure Platinum/Black/Metallic Silver
      Black/White/Chile Red
      Black/Anthracite/White

      Tackle your most intense workouts in the Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 4. The wide, flat base with Nike Air cushioning gives you comfortable stability for lifting. The heel is redesigned with supportive padding that helps take a load off during your heaviest sets. Everything comes together in a durable shoe built for the rigours of the gym.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Anthracite/White
      • Style: CW3396-004

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over SAR 900.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (67)

      4.4 Stars

      • Nice looking comfortable trainers

        Neil B - 22 Aug 2022

        Nice looking trainers small made buy a size or half size larger

      • Worst Nike's I've Ever Owned

        96f3144b-078c-47a8-8e24-ce3309120a11 - 14 Jun 2022

        Full disclosure. I'm a big Nike fan. Have been for years and still am. These shoes look awesome which is why I purchased two pairs in different colors. There is something flawed with the traction of these shoes. Was very noticeable up front in one pair whenever walking on wood floors or concrete. Think annoying clicking noises. I thought it was just me until my wife begged me to stop wearing them! Now the second pair is doing the same thing. It's so bad I've literally tried to clip pieces of the traction off and for the life of me haven't been able to find what is causing it. One of the pairs the bottom tread layer is already starting to pull apart from the main body of the shoe after less than a year. Be warned!

      • Simply Wow!

        Flower - 31 May 2022

        These were purchased as a gift for someone. The recipient loved the look and quality of the product. Also they found them very comfortable. A great product overall.