Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Max 95 QS

      Men's Shoes

      SAR 929

      Move over milk, the power of the Air Max 95 is in town and it's got style you'll feel all the way to your bones. Taking inspiration from the human body and '90s athletics aesthetics, it taps into "The Anatomy of Air" with a skeletal-inspired colourway and midsole print representing the inside of a bone. Premium suede, glow-in-the-dark details and a surprise on the bottom finish it off.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Cool Grey/Wolf Grey/Light Bone
      • Style: DV2593-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over SAR 900.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Max 95 QS.