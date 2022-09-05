Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 React

      Men's Shoes

      SAR 699

      From hoops staple to urban street legend, the Nike AF-1 React takes another step forward into shoe iconography. Amplified features from the outsole to the branding add dramatic expression to the storied look while Nike React tech assists with a smooth ride. Stand out to fit in.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White/Black
      • Style: DM0573-002

      Reviews (5)

      3.4 Stars

      • not same as the pictures

        Haddad99 - 05 Sept 2022

        Bought this item and it wasn't the same as I ordered. its only white no blue or the black tick and I realized this after moving to a new country lol.

      • Wrong image for description

        Jk78 - 31 Aug 2022

        Very disappointed to recieve a trainer that looked nothing like what was advertised

      • Decent

        Baileyk91 - 17 Aug 2022

        Really happy, look smart and really comfy. Would recommend.