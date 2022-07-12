Leave your mark on the world with the undisputed b-ball icon.It uses crisp leather, cool suede and the perfect amount of retro style to make you shine like a varsity superstar.
1 Stars
AdiE - 12 Jul 2022
At start I really liked the show’s colours, but unfortunately the dark colour of the Nike symbol, stained everything(!!) that touched it- my pants and the shoes&laces themselves (after I sat cross legged). The shoes look terrible after wearing them only 3 times. Dislike this time.