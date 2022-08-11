Skip to main content
      Nike Air Fast

      Women's Pocket Running Leggings

      SAR 219
      SAR 289
      24% off

      The Nike Air Dri-FIT Fast Leggings use lush velour and brushed fabric for plush comfort on every mile. Reflective design elements light up your route while plenty of pockets deliver the storage needed to carry your essentials.

      • Colour Shown: Black
      • Style: DD4423-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'7" (170cm approx.)
      • Tight fit for a body-hugging feel

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery on orders over SAR 900.

      • You can return your order for any reason, free of charge, within 30 days.

      Reviews (3)

      2.3 Stars

      • Terrible

        Jadev01 - 11 Aug 2022

        Terrible fee to them an not explained as half velvet

      • Awful material

        Hels - 07 Jun 2022

        These don't look anything like the photo online. Awful velvety material on the back of the legs and butt which clings to everything!

      • Really great pair of leggings

        Charlotte - 04 May 2022

        Firstly they look really nice, and feel great. They have a little drawn string to help them stay up and 2 pockets which is super helpful.