Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike ACG Karst

      Small Items Bag (3L)

      SAR 279

      Durable and tough, the Nike ACG Karst Bag is your go-to bag for quick trips. Zip compartments secure your essentials, while an adjustable hip belt helps you personalise the fit. Its daisy-chain webbing lets you easily clip extra items.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Dark Smoke Grey/Ironstone
      • Style: CK7511-013

      Reviews (3)

      4.3 Stars

      • roys348482129 - 25 Sept 2021

        Love it very well made I have a few different bags like to switch it up from time to time

      • Love this bag...it's the perfect size

        EricFRESH - 17 Aug 2021

        Not too big, not too small. Fits my Yeti Rambler water bottle no problem. Quality seems very high.

      • Could be better

        JustinG409912121 - 17 Feb 2021

        Was really looking forward to this item. Satisfied with the bag itself however the strap and buckle could have been made thicker and more durable. Considering this is ACG this should have the best/thickest/most comfortable straps. The Nike Air Hip Pack and Nike Sportsware Essentials Hip Pack have better straps and buckles. Will keep the item but Nike ACG should do better.