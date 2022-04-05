Celebrate the great outdoors and get your feet dirty in the Nike ACG Air Mowabb.Celebrating its 30th year, the legendary hiking design gives you the advantage of comfy Air underfoot, supportive Huarache technology around the heel and a speckled midsole to deliver unmistakable comfort and style.Soft nubuck leather in the upper adds durability while the stretchy collar personalises the fit.Lace up and get to your next adventure.
Free standard delivery on orders over SAR 900.
4.1 Stars
2646200815 - 05 Apr 2022
I love this pair. I have a pair of purple ones that are a great and quite versatile colour. Also are super comfortable and the boot like part help with the fact that i stand most of my work day.. one of the best purchases of the year
2e224600-742e-4c6d-9588-b362d34f6646 - 02 Feb 2022
Sadly these were not what I expected. Being for all conditions these did not hold up to the concrete jungle that is Los Angeles. Jan 19th- Feb 1st was my wear period, weekends excluded and the sole has already started to un-glue. Very short period of time for that to start happening. The only reason I give them the extra star is due to comfort.
B W. - 25 Jan 2022
Best colorway. What a beautiful shoe.