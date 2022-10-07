All Stories

How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Break Unhealthy Habits With Dr Jud Brewer

Behaviour change starts in the brain. Learn to unwind unhealthy habits with mindfulness advice from this addiction psychiatrist.

How To Break Through Mental Blocks

Coaching

Bust Through Any Mental Block

Losing your nerve at vital moments? Learn how to persevere through any mental block—and come out stronger.

The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy with Coach Cheese

This athletics team is woven into the fabric of sporting history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.

Is Tenacity Born or Made

Coaching

Is Tenacity Born or Made?

The ability to stick it out stems from your genes, but research shows that perseverance is coachable. Sharpen that skill for endless progress.

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Every year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next...

How to Respond More Positively

Coaching

How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

This mindfulness practice can help you persevere through pain and negative emotions—and it's ridiculously simple.

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection Description

Just In

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Every year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next...

Sloane Stephens on Making a Comeback After Injury

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Make a Comeback with Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens' secret to being a tennis powerhouse? Knowing her power outside tennis. Hear her story.

5 Tips for Dealing With Burnout, According to Mental Health Experts

Coaching

What to Do When You're Burnt TF Out

A weird combo of overwhelmed and apathetic can leave you fried and doubting yourself. Here's how to rekindle your flame.

To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

Coaching

To Achieve a Goal, Decide Whether the Process Is Actually Worth It

Going in with unrealistic expectations could be holding you back from following through. Here's how to avoid that pitfall.

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Laid Back but Levelled Up

Known for her intensity and competitiveness on the court, Sabrina Ionescu is highly disciplined and relentless. However, the WNBA star's personal style reveals a softer, more laid-back Sabrina—one...

How to Prevent Injuries, According to Kelly Starrett, DPT

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Boost Your Mobility With Kelly Starrett

Nagging injuries got the best of you? This physiotherapist's approach to movement might be the relief you need.

The Placebo Effect Works — Here’s Why

Coaching

Tap Into the Power of the Placebo Effect

When your brain thinks a recovery technique is helping you make progress, whether or not it has scientific backing may not matter much to your body.

Megan Rapinoe Victory Redefined Capsule Collection

Nike x Megan Rapinoe

Victory Redefined

Victory used to mean one winner and one loser, but Megan Rapinoe has other ideas. Check out how she's using her platform to change what it means to win.

Why and How to Embrace Uncertainty, According to Psych Experts

Coaching

Use Uncertainty to Your Advantage

You can't avoid the unknown, but doubt doesn't have to distract you from progress.

Six Habits of the Athlete Mindset

Coaching

Upgrade Your Mental Game to Ditch Self-Doubt

Even the world's greatest athletes face internal obstacles. Steal their powerful habits to unlock infinite progress.

The Transition to Professional Football, According to Jaelin Howell

Coaching

Trained Podcast: The Future of Football With Jaelin Howell

Ever wonder what it's like to rise through the ranks of US football? Find out from NWSL midfielder Jaelin Howell.

How Are Sleep And Stress Related?

Coaching

Conquer the Cruel Sleep-Stress Cycle

Your Zs and your mental health are in a long-term relationship—a complicated one. Simplify the struggle to make progress.

All Stories

How Mindfulness Makes and Breaks Habits, According to Dr Jud Brewer

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Break Unhealthy Habits With Dr Jud Brewer

Behaviour change starts in the brain. Learn to unwind unhealthy habits with mindfulness advice from this addiction psychiatrist.

How To Break Through Mental Blocks

Coaching

Bust Through Any Mental Block

Losing your nerve at vital moments? Learn how to persevere through any mental block—and come out stronger.

The History of The Tigerbelles, According to Chandra Cheeseborough

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Building a Legacy with Coach Cheese

This athletics team is woven into the fabric of sporting history. Hear how alumnus Chandra Cheeseborough is carrying on their traditions.

Is Tenacity Born or Made

Coaching

Is Tenacity Born or Made?

The ability to stick it out stems from your genes, but research shows that perseverance is coachable. Sharpen that skill for endless progress.

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Every year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next...

How to Respond More Positively

Coaching

How to Respond More Positively to (Just About) Everything

This mindfulness practice can help you persevere through pain and negative emotions—and it's ridiculously simple.

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection Description

Just In

Serena Williams Design Crew Collection

The Serena Williams Design Crew is a collective of dreamers, innovators and creators. Every year, a group of apprentices partner with Serena and Nike—with the aim to develop and inspire the next...

Sloane Stephens on Making a Comeback After Injury

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Make a Comeback with Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens' secret to being a tennis powerhouse? Knowing her power outside tennis. Hear her story.

5 Tips for Dealing With Burnout, According to Mental Health Experts

Coaching

What to Do When You're Burnt TF Out

A weird combo of overwhelmed and apathetic can leave you fried and doubting yourself. Here's how to rekindle your flame.

To Achieve a Goal, Decide If the Process Is Worth It

Coaching

To Achieve a Goal, Decide Whether the Process Is Actually Worth It

Going in with unrealistic expectations could be holding you back from following through. Here's how to avoid that pitfall.

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Styled By: Sabrina Ionescu

Laid Back but Levelled Up

Known for her intensity and competitiveness on the court, Sabrina Ionescu is highly disciplined and relentless. However, the WNBA star's personal style reveals a softer, more laid-back Sabrina—one...

How to Prevent Injuries, According to Kelly Starrett, DPT

Coaching

Trained Podcast: Boost Your Mobility With Kelly Starrett

Nagging injuries got the best of you? This physiotherapist's approach to movement might be the relief you need.

The Placebo Effect Works — Here’s Why

Coaching

Tap Into the Power of the Placebo Effect

When your brain thinks a recovery technique is helping you make progress, whether or not it has scientific backing may not matter much to your body.

Megan Rapinoe Victory Redefined Capsule Collection

Nike x Megan Rapinoe

Victory Redefined

Victory used to mean one winner and one loser, but Megan Rapinoe has other ideas. Check out how she's using her platform to change what it means to win.

Why and How to Embrace Uncertainty, According to Psych Experts

Coaching

Use Uncertainty to Your Advantage

You can't avoid the unknown, but doubt doesn't have to distract you from progress.

Six Habits of the Athlete Mindset

Coaching

Upgrade Your Mental Game to Ditch Self-Doubt

Even the world's greatest athletes face internal obstacles. Steal their powerful habits to unlock infinite progress.

The Transition to Professional Football, According to Jaelin Howell

Coaching

Trained Podcast: The Future of Football With Jaelin Howell

Ever wonder what it's like to rise through the ranks of US football? Find out from NWSL midfielder Jaelin Howell.

How Are Sleep And Stress Related?

Coaching

Conquer the Cruel Sleep-Stress Cycle

Your Zs and your mental health are in a long-term relationship—a complicated one. Simplify the struggle to make progress.