SAR 799.00

The Nike x Travis Scott Air Max 270 'Cactus Trails' channels how Travis Scott escapes reality through his own imagination, into a world he and his fans get lost in. The design brings together a 90s attitude and aesthetic with a well-worn feel. The browns, tans and oranges on the painted base layer of the exposed foam are derived from a trail-inspired style of overlays with a colour palette akin to Travis Scott's affinity for vintage style.

The midsole combines Nike React foam with a 270-degree air unit in the heel. The waves on the upper act as an extension of the embedded grooves of the midsole, while fleece on the ankle provides a bit of plush, comfortable appeal. The Cactus Jack logo appears on the heel tab and insole, while a retro-coloured lace-lock holds onto the tongue tab. Available in adult, younger kids and toddler versions.