Encouraging Girls to Form Connections In Sport

Experts say that girls do better physically, mentally, emotionally and socially when they get the chance to play. But today, girls are dropping out of sports at twice the rate of boys. As part of Nike's work with community partners and experts to reverse this drop-out trend, we've created the Coaching Girls Guide, a resource to help mentor, empower and support young athletes.



Sport is powerful for so many reasons—the lessons you learn, the confidence you build and the bonds you form. When girls play sports, they learn from peers, coaches, parents and others who will shape their development as lifelong athletes* and teammates.



Experts at the Women's Sports Foundation asked girls what they like about playing sports. At the top of the list? Making friends and feeling part of the team. Here's another important finding from their work: when a girl likes her coach, she's significantly more likely to say she plans to continue playing in the future. Taking the time to get to know girls individually, prioritising teamwork exercises and making sure girls are regularly paired with new partners are great ways to get started.



The most impactful coaches—across all sports and levels—are those who coach the person, not the player. The people involved in sport can be some of the most important people in a girl's life. To get girls engaged in sport and to keep them coming back, focus on creating positive connections between players, as well as between coaches and players.