Meet the Women of F.C. Barcelona

Together Faster: F.C. Barcelona Femení
F.C. Barcelona Femení's progress is relentless. To reach the next level though, they know they'll need each other—even if what they really strive for is always just out of reach.
"Our winning mindset comes from trying to reach perfection, but knowing that it doesn't exist", says second captain Alexia Putellas. "There will always be things that need improvement", she says.
It's why F.C. Barcelona Femení take to the pitch session after session: to improve, together. See how the elite train for titles.
"When you see your teammates doing well, it gives you more energy. Even in training, everybody wants to win. It's still a competition to us".
Asisat Oshoala
F.C. Barcelona Femení footballer
Meet Asisat
When star forward Asisat Oshoala is training, she's not only working to improve her finishing or increase her speed—she's also putting in time with her teammates, making sure they're comfortable and competitive too.
"I really value the ability to help your teammates improve. You must encourage them at all times. Sometimes teammates are down and they make mistakes", she says. "The energy you give to them matters".
Meet Alexia
A veteran around the club, Alexia Putellas sets an example during every training session. Born in Catalonia, she's always known what F.C. Barcelona Femení stands for: winning together and with style. In her mind, training is the ultimate means to a championship season, and more.
"The path we are following day by day, it's to do something big: to try and make history", she says. "That's the reason why we train every day".
"I feed off my teammates' hard work, amazing skills as footballers, and of course, as human beings too".
Caroline Graham Hansen
F.C. Barcelona Femení footballer
Meet Caroline
Thanks to the team's culture of togetherness, star winger Caroline Graham Hansen quickly found success in their high-flying style of play and overall vision. And it all started on the training ground.
"Every training session here is never easy, but that's also fun—that creates a winning mentality as a group", she says. "When you play games, you know that if you do what you do in training, you will win".
Meet Patri
Patri Guijarro is one of F.C. Barcelona Femení's younger first team players, but she's already fifth club captain. Although she's won championships with the club, she also knows what it's like when results aren't going your way. She knows how to persevere.
"One of the most important things I've learnt at Barcelona is unity and humility", she says on progressing as a team. "We approach all games the same way".
That matchday mentality means bringing the same focus to training, too. "We train more than we play", Patri says. "Don't go on auto-pilot in training. Learn and improve every day".