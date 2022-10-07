The New Portugal Football Jersey

Portugal National Team Jerseys

BEHIND THE ICON

The passion for football in Portugal is matched only by the resilience that defines the nation’s youth.

Never giving up is at the core of this new generation’s confidence and it’s their united attitude that has inspired the design of the new Portugal National Team Jerseys.

Os Navegadores

The classic Portuguese red jersey is complemented with a broken side-stripe and matching sleeve details.

Between the Lines

The eye-catching white away jersey features the traditional red and green colours, condensed into three bold stripes. Like the home kit, it’s available in all sizes.

Produced pre-COVID-19. Might not reflect current regulations around social distancing.