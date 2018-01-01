If your calves (or hamstrings, or IT bands, or hips or...) are tight, don't worry - you're not alone! It's

incredibly common for runners to have one or two tight spots, especially if you’re new to the sport or

logging a lot of miles. But that doesn't mean you should just grin and bear it. Loosening things up

with a little yoga every now and then will make you stronger, fitter and more flexible both on the road

and off. It could also reduce your risk of injury.

For starters, try these runner-friendly exercises from Nike Master Trainer Traci Copeland. A quick

sample from her new 30-minute "Reach and Recharge" workout on the Nike+ Training Club app, this

power-building flow can be performed whenever, wherever (on the track, at home, on-the-go) to

help you rise, release and recharge.