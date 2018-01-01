ADDED TO CART
READY SET GO: RUN 2 OF 10

RUN 2:
BEAT BUSTER THINK OF THE STREET AS YOUR OWN PERSONAL DANCE FLOOR.

Now get moving, find your groove and experiment with different paces
by running to the rhythms of a customized playlist. Go ahead, jam on it.

WHAT TO EXPECT Mixing up your pace throughout a run, otherwise known as Fartlek (Swedish for "speed play," and one
of the more humorous words in the running lexicon), teaches your body how to change gears, to go fast,
slow, hard and easy. These are all speeds and efforts that will come in handy as you develop as a runner.
Music is a tool to help you get there.

PREP Make a playlist with 4 of your favorite songs. First: slow, second: fast, third: slow, fourth: fast and fun.

WORKOUT Start your playlist and get running. Run easy when the song is slow,and then pick up the
pace when the song is fast. Let the beat guide your pace. Singing along is optional.

TIP Check the Nike+ Running App to see if you ran your fastest pace during the most up-beat songs.
On the Run Details screen, rotate your phone to landscape mode to see how your pace changed over
the course of your run.

NEXT RUN: CRUISE CONTROL This workout is all about finding a pace that you're comfortable with
over the course of your run. It's not about running faster. It's about running smarter.

RELATED ARTICLE: RUNNER'S MYTHS DEBUNKED You've probably heard some wacky things about running.
Allow us to break down what's fiction and fact.

