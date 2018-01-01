ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
01_AJ1_Desktop-01.png
01_AJ1_Desktop-02.png

The Air Jordan I birthed the brand by debuting with defiance. Designed for a player unlike anything the league had ever seen before, with its iconic Red, Black and White color blocking, the shoe was never meant to be in compliance.

01_AJ1_Desktop_15.png

Michael Jordan

“My attitude is that if you push towards something that you think is a weakness, then I will turn that perceived weakness into a strength.”

01_AJ1_Desktop-04.png
01_AJ1_Desktop_04b.jpg

Remastered 1985

01_AJ1_Desktop_05.png

Watch the Jordan
Commercial

01_AJ1_Desktop-06.png
01_AJ1_Desktop-07.png

Air Jordan I
Retro

Insight

Designed with extra foam strategically padded points and tight toe overlays, this shoe was made - at the time - for total protection during in-game propulsion. The Anti-Gravity Machines return as a symbol of excellence and a signal for where the brand is about to go.

01_AJ1_Desktop-08.png

“All the things that the AJ I broke open back
in the day, and now to bring it back out.
For me, to be a part of that is a blessing.”

Russell Westbrook

01_AJ1_Desktop-09.png

DEFY GRAVITY Watch Michael Jordan speak on
the defiant origins of the Air Jordan I.

01_AJ1_Desktop_10.jpg

Michael
Jordan

“I felt like I wanted to be different, and the league wanted to stop that.”

01_AJ1_Desktop-11.png

AIR JORDAN XXXI

EXPLORE
01_AJ1_Desktop-12.png

JORDAN SHOES

JORDAN CLOTHING

JORDAN GEAR

FEATURED

Loading