33 years ago, the Nike Air Max introduced visible air, setting new standards by shattering existing ones. This season we're highlighting the athletes, artists and challengers who are doing the same.

The next generation of athletes are often told that to be great, they have to be made in the same mould as the greats who preceded them. Naomi Osaka has no interest in fitting into the mould—she's too busy breaking it. She went from relative unknown to one of the best tennis players in the world by doing it her way. "I got to this stage by being myself, and I should keep doing that", Naomi said.