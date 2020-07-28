What is a Massage Gun and Do You Need One?

There's not yet any scientific research reviewing massage guns, which are still pretty new on the scene. But a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Diagnostic Research found that while participants who tried either five minutes of vibration therapy or 15 minutes of massage reported significantly less soreness up to 72 hours after exercise than those who did neither; those who used a vibrating device recovered even faster than the massage group in the first 24 hours.



Massage guns are particularly effective for people who train hard and frequently. A gun can not only fast-track recovery, it can also improve your range of motion when used before a workout by loosening the fascia, says Helms. They're also ideal for people training for an event, as they can help relieve tightness that can lead to overuse injuries, and for those prone to knots and localised pain. "A standard foam roller can't get that deep or that localised into tissue, and there's no way your hands can work as fast as a motorised head", he says.



If you have access to a massage gun or are thinking of getting one, here's what you need to know: