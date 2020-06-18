Vegan Taco Soup in Just 30 Minutes

By Nike Training
Super healthy soup in just 30 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
Once you try this delicious vegan taco soup, you'll never look back. It takes just 30 minutes and serves 4. Enjoy!
If you haven't tried taco soup before, you should try this recipe. We promise you won't regret it! Vegan. Gluten, dairy and nut free.
Ingredients
1 garlic clove
1 yellow onion
1 red bell pepper
30ml tbsp canola oil
392g vegan ground beef
10g paprika powder
10g cumin
10g dried oregano
75g sweetcorn
25g coriander
375g cooked black beans
249g crushed tomatoes
1 vegetable bouillon cube
950ml water
6g salt
60g crushed tortilla chips
Instructions
Mince the garlic, onions and pepper. Add oil to a Dutch oven. Sauté the vegan ground beef and the veggies. Add the spices, corn, beans, crushed tomatoes, bouillon cube and water. Bring to a boil and simmer for about 15 minutes. Serve topped with crushed tortilla chips and coriander.
Nutritional Information per Serving
561 calories
65g carbs
30g protein
22g fat