Learn the Method Behind Fartlek Run Training

Fartlek is Swedish for "speed play". This training method is unstructured and effective. A Fartlek workout is unlike traditional interval training, although Fartlek training does involve switching between periods of faster running with easy-paced running.

Fartlek is a continuous running style that doesn't allow for breaks or rest periods. But that doesn't mean you'll be gasping for air after one round. The goal of Fartlek is for a runner to adjust their pace accordingly with their energy levels to keep running.

Instead of maintaining a speed for a set distance or duration, a runner doing Fartlek training is free to play around with speed. That's why it's called speed play. You might hit the road and set a goal to sprint to the nearest telephone pole, and then jog to the next one. Your next sprint might be slower, but that's part of the process in building endurance and stamina with Fartlek.

In a Fartlek session, a runner has the autonomy to choose how to run, based on individual preference. This can help you to learn when you can push yourself and when to slow down. This more accurately represents what happens in real races. You don't have time to stop running and take a walk. Instead you keep pushing, adjusting your pace when necessary. It'll teach you how to monitor your running pace in a fun, unstructured way.