Should You Work Out When You’re Sore?

One of the most common types of soreness that newbies and veterans alike experience when working out is known as delayed-onset muscle soreness (DOMS), which can appear a few days after a workout. This is different from acute soreness, which you would experience during a workout due to muscle fatigue, that goes away within an hour or once exercise has stopped.

Nick DiSarro, PT, DPT, OCS, CEAS, a board-certified clinical specialist in orthopaedic physiotherapy and director of operations at ResilientRX, based in Austin, admits that current research doesn't fully explain why DOMS occurs. He explains it's likely due to a combination of factors including inflammation and microscopic muscle tears. Gone are the days that it was thought that DOMS occurred because of lactic acid build-up, recent research suggests.

An important truth, however, is that soreness shouldn't be a gauge for whether your workout was a failure or a success. "Soreness does not automatically indicate an effective workout, nor does it mean you overdid it or did something wrong", says DiSarro. "It really all depends on how you feel and what's tolerable for you".

Megan Steele, PT, DPT, a Los Angeles-based exercise physiologist, physiotherapist and an adjunct faculty member at Mount Saint Mary's University, adds that exercise-induced muscle damage most often occurs when we lengthen our muscles after a workout. Think calf tightness when going up and down stairs after a long run or quadriceps tenderness when sitting down in a chair in the days after doing squats.

"Soreness occurs with exercise due to minor muscle damage, also called exercise-induced muscle damage, and the associated inflammatory process that occurs due to the mechanical overload of the muscles. This pain is often more dull and achy in nature, and often spans the length of the muscle", says Steele. "These are normal signs of soreness".