How To Get Grass Stains Out of Shoes

Grass stains tend to fasten onto fabrics like fabric dye might, making them tough to remove. However, it's possible to remove grass stains by treating the shoes quickly before the stain fully sets in. For stubborn stains, try mixing a tablespoon of bicarb of soda with enough hydrogen peroxide to form a paste. Cover the grass stain with the paste and let it sit for 30 minutes, then scrub with a toothbrush dipped in cold water.

For grass stains on suede shoes, use a suede brush or pencil eraser to remove any loose dirt and debris, then cover the stain with a few drops of white vinegar and scrub with a dry cloth or brush. Dip a cotton ball in micellar water and dab the stain until it disappears.