Nike’s Most Comfortable Slippers

The Nike Offcourt features Revive Foam, a super-soft foam designed to help you relax and recharge. The soft jersey lining on the strap creates a gratifying full-foot experience, and the iconic Air Force 1 pivot circle outsole and block lettering on the strap add a retro touch. And the Nike Offcourt Duo brings a fresh look to the classic silhouette, featuring twin straps for a chic look you can wear with jeans or leggings and everything in between

benefits from a micro-textured, foam footbed to hold your foot in place. This slip-on varies its design too, with two plush straps and soft fabric to enhance comfort.