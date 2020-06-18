Keep Your Kids Active in Small Spaces

02. Make a competition out of stationary exercises.

Kids rarely like staying in one place, Santesson says, but now is a great time to teach them that they can still let out all of their energy in one confined spot. Put down yoga mats or create body-sized squares on the floor with tape to make clearly visible workout boxes (one for you and one for each of your kids). Show them a few simple exercises—mountain climbers, scissor jumps or any moves from the For the Whole Family Collection on NTC—and tell them you want to see who can do 10 of each first. Then let them know they'll win points by not just winning the race but also by staying within their borders.



03. Include your kids in daily "moving chores".

Feeding the dog, vacuuming, watering plants—all these minor tasks involve movement, and there's no reason to exclude your little ones from them. At least once or twice a day, bring your kiddos along for any safe, feasible activity where you're on your feet in the confines of your home, says Santesson. Add some fun into the mix whenever you can. For instance, shout, "I'll race you to the kitchen!" or let them carry the water bowl for your eager pup so they get excited too.



"Children learn best with repetition, so turning even these little, daily activities into part of their routine now will go a long way later", she says. And guess what? You don't need any space for that.