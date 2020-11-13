3 Ways to Be More Mindful

The Long Game

Here's the thing: The examples above are akin to doing push-ups during a TV ad break or taking the stairs instead of the lift. Just as true fitness requires real workouts, you need a regular daily, or near-daily, practice to experience the full mental and physical benefits of mindfulness, say our experts.



As with exercise, you can pick multiple forms and "cross-train". Maybe you do breathwork before breakfast and a body scan one day, then an actual guided meditation the next. Start with an easy duration of five minutes, and gradually build the length of your sessions (Wignall says a good goal is 20 minutes).



Seem tough? Like any kind of effective training, it's supposed to be hard, says Wignall. "What throws most people off is that mindfulness is almost always framed as a tool for relaxation or peace of mind", he says. But those benefits don't actually happen in the moment, they happen afterwards. "Mindfulness shouldn't be calming any more than bench-pressing 68 kilogrammes should be. It only works because it's hard, just as your muscles only get bigger because you challenge them", he says. "Each time you get distracted, notice it and bring your attention back to the present. That's a mindfulness rep. And if you're not doing reps, you're not building muscle".



Whenever you get frustrated, remember this: Struggling with meditation—or pistol squats, pull-ups or whatever active skill you aren't great at—is a good sign, says Wignall, because it means that you're working on a weakness. "I've found that if people really see it like that, it clicks for them fairly quickly".